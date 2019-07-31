

Laiura Woodward , CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon Fire Department investigators are deeming a garage fire, involving beekeeping equipment, to be suspicious.

“Our preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire is suspicious in nature,” Battalion Chief Steve Brissaw told CTV News.

At 10 a.m., fire crews were called to the 2000 block of St. Henry Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find a garage engulfed in flames and bees buzzing from the garage.

Brissaw said the homeowner is a beekeeper; some of his bees, wax and equipment were kept in the garage.

“We usually have to contend with different things, like angry dogs in yards,” Brissaw said. “But the bees, that’s a first for me in 29 years.”

The battalion chief said wax is combustible and contributed to the billowing smoke that could be seen blocks away.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, but the cause is still undetermined. There were no injuries in the fire.