

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police have charged two Saskatoon youths with second degree murder and several gun offences in connection with the death of 31-year-old Mark Enwaya.

Around 7 p.m. Tuesday police responded to the 100 block of Avenue Q South for a report of an injured man.

Enwaya was declared dead at the scene, killed by gunshot, police said in a news release. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The subsequent investigation resulted in two male youths, ages 15 and 17, being arrested by patrol officers in the 200 block of Avenue S South.

According to police both teens at the time of their arrest were found in possession of a gun. The accused and the deceased are not believed to have known each other.