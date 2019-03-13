

CTV Saskatoon





A newcomer to Saskatoon is looking for a new home where she won’t fear for her children’s safety after a homicide in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday.

“I can’t stay here. I want my children to be safe,” Alia Raja said.

The mother of five said she came to Canada last year hoping to start a new life in a good neighbourhood. Living near the scene of a police investigation has her worried.

“My children are not safe here. They can’t play around. It’s a very horrible situation.”

Saskatoon police say they are investigating the city’s second homicide of 2019 following the discovery of an injured 31-year-old man in an alleyway in the 100 block of Avenue Q South.

Police were called to the area around 7 p.m. Tuesday following a report of an injured man. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say they have identified persons of interest.