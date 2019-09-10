

CTV News Saskatoon





A 16-year-old girl was found dead Sunday after a house fire on Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation, according to RCMP.

She was the only occupant at the time. The home itself sustained minor damage and smoke damage throughout, RCMP say.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to confirm the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by several agencies, including RCMP Major Crimes Unit North.