A 17-year-old boy has died in a crash on Highway 7 near Vanscoy.

RCMP say the crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police, fire crews and STARS responded to the crash, which involved a semi and a pick-up truck.

The 17-year-old female driver of the pickup truck was transported to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon with undetermined injuries. Two people were not injured in the crash.

A traffic analyst was called to the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway has since been re-opened.