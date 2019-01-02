Teen dead in crash near Vanscoy
RCMP have responded to a serious crash near Vanscoy.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 3:29PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, January 3, 2019 10:21AM CST
A 17-year-old boy has died in a crash on Highway 7 near Vanscoy.
RCMP say the crash happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Police, fire crews and STARS responded to the crash, which involved a semi and a pick-up truck.
The 17-year-old female driver of the pickup truck was transported to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon with undetermined injuries. Two people were not injured in the crash.
A traffic analyst was called to the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
The highway has since been re-opened.