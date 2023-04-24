Teacher and student were injured in La Loche high school assault, police say

Police are sharing more details concerning a violent assault at a high school in northern Saskatchewan.

According to RCMP, an in-progress assault was reported at Dene High School in La Loche around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The responding officers located an injured teacher and student. They were transported and required medical assistance, RCMP said in a news release.

The incident was "resolved quickly" and there was no further risk to the public, RCMP said.

On Friday, La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois told the Canadian Press that a stabbing had occurred at the school.

A letter sent to parents by the Northern Lights School Division following the assault said an individual had been taken into police custody.

A school division representative who spoke briefly with CTV News on Friday said the incident called to mind previous tragedies.

In 2016, a boy who was nearly 18 years old shot and killed four people and injured seven others at the school. The youth was sentenced to life in prison in 2018.

The school division representative said mental health counsellors were being brought in to help students and staff.