A 27-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges following a report of a disturbance that resulted in police deploying a Taser over the weekend, police say.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a disturbance at a home in the 100 block of Avenue S South, according to a news release.

The responding officer determined that a fight had occurred between the 27-year-old man and several others in the home.

Minutes later the suspect was found outside the home but became aggressive when the officer attempted to take him into custody, police say.

The officer deployed a Taser but it had no effect on the man. Pepper spray was then used and the man was taken into custody with help from additional officers.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was in possession of a smart phone which had been stolen at a nearby address earlier, police say.

The man is now facing charges including robbery and breach of probation.

The incident will be reviewed in accordance with Saskatoon Police Service policy.