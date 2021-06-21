SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon has adjusted its recreational services following the province’s move to Step Two of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

Pickleball is now offered at Saskatoon Field House and Lakewood Civic Centre

Badminton is now available at Saskatoon Field House

Racquetball will be available at Cosmo Civic Centre beginning July 2

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre Fitness/Weight Room is now open with restrictions still in place

Step 2 will allow aqua fitness and lane swimming to follow the same guidelines as fitness classes. Effective June 20, the number of spots available will be increased provided two meters of physical distance can be maintained.

All hot tubs are now open for use during public programmed activities at Lakewood and Lawson Civic Centres, Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre and Shaw Centre.

All health and safety protocols such as wearing a mask and physical distancing must still be followed by all Leisure Centre visitors, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

Three of the City’s outdoor pools (Lathey, Mayfair and Riversdale) are now operating within allowable capacities. Masks are also required at admissions windows, change rooms, concession areas and while interacting with staff.

Private rentals such as meetings, fitness classes and birthday parties at indoor leisure facilities are available as space allows and provided two metres of physical distance is maintained. Public rentals and events can accommodate up to 150 people provided physical distance is maintained.