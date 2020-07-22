SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon conservation group is disappointed with their dealings with the province over the planning of the Saskatoon Freeway project.

The Northeast Swale Watchers conservation group has resigned from the Environmental and Heritage Technical Working Group helping plan the freeway. Members say they are being ignored.

Chair Louise Jones told CTV News their concerns have not been heard during the meetings which started over a year ago.

“We feel they are making this decision based on insufficient information collected in the past and we feel it’s such a huge project that they should open up the parameters and consider it in more detail.”

The proposed roadway is a 55-kilometre stretch that would connect to Highway 11 south of the city, loop around east and north and then connect to Highway 16 northwest of Saskatoon.

It’s projected to be built in the next 10 to 15 years.

The highway would be four lanes and is planned to cut through the ecologically sensitive Northeast Swale, a biodiverse area that conservationists say is a rare example of native prairie habitat.

The Swale Watchers want the route reconsidered.

“This area is a grasslands, wetlands area which is what a lot of Saskatchewan was before we turned it to agriculture,” Jones said.

They also question the proximity of the route to current city limits. In addition to cutting through the swale, they say it cuts too close to residential areas in the northeast.

The Ministry of Highways says the general route is a done deal and the exact route will be finalized within the swath area established.

In an email to CTV News, spokesperson Doug Wakabayashi said the ministry is disappointed the Swale Watchers are leaving the working group.

Their contribution is appreciate and their efforts have led to additional information gathering and mitigation solutions being proposed, he said.

Wakabayashi said the ministry still wants to consult with the Northeast Swale Watchers and they are welcome to rejoin the working group.

Jones said that offer is limiting because they are being told they can only address issues pertaining to mitigation at this point.

The Saskatoon Freeway is in the second phase of its functional planning study.

In Phase 2, the location of 15 interchanges, five railway crossings, two flyovers and a bridge over the South Saskatchewan River will be decided.