SASKATOON -- A suspicious substance delivered to a business on the 300 block of Jessop Avenue Friday morning was determined to be non-hazardous, Saskatoon Fire Department says.

It was a urea derivative, a colorless crystalline powder with little toxicity, according to a news release.

As a precaution, crews assessed those who were in close contact with the substance. No injuries or illness were presented.

Crews are breaking down equipment and preparing to return to their stations.