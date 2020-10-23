Advertisement
Suspicious substance found to be non-hazardous, Saskatoon Fire Department says
Published Friday, October 23, 2020 1:09PM CST Last Updated Friday, October 23, 2020 3:57PM CST
Hazmat responders are pictured at the 300 block of Jessop Avenue on Oct. 23, 2020. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A suspicious substance delivered to a business on the 300 block of Jessop Avenue Friday morning was determined to be non-hazardous, Saskatoon Fire Department says.
It was a urea derivative, a colorless crystalline powder with little toxicity, according to a news release.
As a precaution, crews assessed those who were in close contact with the substance. No injuries or illness were presented.
Crews are breaking down equipment and preparing to return to their stations.
