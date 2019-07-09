

CTV Saskatoon





A 29-year-old man faces several charges after allegedly abducting a baby early Tuesday morning while high on meth, Saskatoon police say.

The suspect was in an apartment in the 700 block of Appleby Drive with two other people and a baby when he suddenly fled with the baby, police say.

One of the people from the suite chased the suspect outside and succeeded in regaining custody of the infant. The suspect then returned to the apartment building where he gained access to a different suite, police say.

The residents inside reported to police that the suspect was armed with a knife and threatened to harm people. He then left the apartment and tried accessing other suites in the hallway, before chasing the initial male victim who had also returned to the scene, police say.

Officers located the suspect nearby, injured and bleeding. Police say he was acting in an aggressive manner and was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Police deployed pepper spray but it was not effective. With the help of additional officers, the man was brought safely into custody, police say. Paramedics and firefighters treated the suspect’s non-life threatening injury on scene before transporting him to hospital.

He is charged with abduction, uttering threats, resisting arrest and breach of probation.