'Super frustrating' Saskatoon water restrictions lifted
Published Thursday, December 24, 2020 12:12PM CST Last Updated Saturday, December 26, 2020 10:12AM CST
SASKATOON -- A mandatory water restriction in Saskatoon on Dec. 24 ended at 10 p.m., the city said in a news release.
The issue involving the sand-clogged intake at the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) was resolved and the back-up water intake is in use.
Water quality was not affected.
“I know this is a super frustrating way to end this year of many challenges,” Mayor Charlie Clark had said on Twitter.
“Crews are ensuring we have the water capacity we need in order to lift restrictions. We hope this is done tonight.”