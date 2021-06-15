Advertisement
Sunshine, strong winds and another hot day: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 6:01AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- Heat warnings continue across our region today, as temperatures push into the thirties once again.
Winds will continue to pick up steam, gusting to nearly 70 km/h around the noon hour in Saskatoon.
As evening arrives, so too does the threat of thunderstorm activity, as a cold front advances, marking an end of the big heat.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sun / Wind
High: 33
Evening: 32
Wednesday – T-Storm Risk
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 24
Thursday – Showers
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 17