SASKATOON -- Heat warnings continue across our region today, as temperatures push into the thirties once again.

Winds will continue to pick up steam, gusting to nearly 70 km/h around the noon hour in Saskatoon.

As evening arrives, so too does the threat of thunderstorm activity, as a cold front advances, marking an end of the big heat.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sun / Wind

High: 33

Evening: 32

Wednesday – T-Storm Risk

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 24

Thursday – Showers

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 17