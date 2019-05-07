It wasn’t a regular Tuesday for students at Pleasant Hill Community School - instead of the typical curriculum, students got hands-on experience on how to use the latest technology.

A team from a national technology store took over the school for the day to teach all 130 students from Grades 1 to 8 about the latest tech.

“When kids graduate high school and begin working, the careers that exist in the future, a lot of them don’t even exist right now,” Jen Knight, Geek Squad Academy coordinator with Best Buy said. “So we talk a lot about getting the kids excited about technology and encouraging them to continually learn and just be inspired to work with technology.”

Students learned everything from robotics to web programming, digital music, and digital citizenship.

For one Grade 5 class, playing with robots took home the top prize for fun.

“You can control it, you can make it talk, and it can change colours,” Mohammed Ghasoub said.

Pleasant Hill Community School is the first and only Saskatchewan school Geek Squad Academy has visited. The school applied for the grant to educate students about the importance of properly using technology.

“We have lots of technology in the building but sometimes our kids don’t have the opportunity to learn all the key aspects of what it can do for them,” school coordinator Carolynn Arcand said.

Both teachers and students agree learning about technology is a useful and important skill to know.

“When you’re older, if something broke you can just fix it up with technology,” Grade 5 student Autumn Baptiste said.