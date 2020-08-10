Advertisement
Strong winds and plenty of sunshine: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 4:34AM CST
Published Monday, August 10, 2020 4:34AM CST
SASKATOON -- We kick off the work week with a nice summer day, with a daytime high around 24. It may feel a bit cooler due to strong winds, which will gust up to 50 km/h.
Things cool down overnight, dropping to 10. They’ll heat up again Tuesday, as we can expect a high of around 22 with plenty of sunshine. The sun and warm temps will continue into Wednesday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 24
Evening: 21
Tuesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 9
Afternoon High: 22
Wednesday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 13
Afternoon High: 27