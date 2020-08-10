SASKATOON -- We kick off the work week with a nice summer day, with a daytime high around 24. It may feel a bit cooler due to strong winds, which will gust up to 50 km/h.

Things cool down overnight, dropping to 10. They’ll heat up again Tuesday, as we can expect a high of around 22 with plenty of sunshine. The sun and warm temps will continue into Wednesday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 24

Evening: 21

Tuesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 22

Wednesday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 27