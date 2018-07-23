

CTV Saskatoon





A storage barn went up in flames at the Riverview Hutterite Colony at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Darius Tschetter, a nearby resident told CTV News there were building supplies, chemicals and cars — which were saved — inside the barn.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said about 20 people were evacuated from homes on the colony.

Five fire crews with seven trucks had the flames under control by around 1 p.m.

There are no reported injuries.

Approximately 100 people live in the Riverview Hutterite Colony, which is about 13 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.



