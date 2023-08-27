Special air quality statements in effect for Saskatoon, most of northern Saskatchewan

A wave of smoky conditions is causing special air quality statements across northern and central Saskatchewan.

Wildfire smoke is affecting areas as far south as Kindersley and as far north as Uranium City.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” the statement for the City of Saskatoon read.

“Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

Environment Canada recommends those with lung diseases such as asthma or heart disease as well as children, older adults or pregnant people manage their exposure to wildfire smoke as they are more at risk for adverse health effects.

“Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air,” the statement read.

The Air Quality Health Index currently ranks Saskatoon at six or moderate risk.

As of Aug. 27 – there are 25 active wildfires in the province – all located north of Prince Albert.

One is described as contained while the remaining 24 are undergoing assessment.

There have been 415 recorded wildfires in 2023, more than the five year average of 352.