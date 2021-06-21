SASKATOON -- The Riversdale Business Improvement District (RBID) is calling for a freeze on property taxes after many business owners were surprised with a "shocking" increase in property taxes for 2021 and 2022.

In a media release issued Monday, RBID claimed some businesses could face closure as a result of tax notices received in May.

"In the Riversdale district, property owners received tax notices in May for balances due by June 30, with increases from 2020 taxes by an average of 65 percent; some jumped up as high as 700 per cent," the RBID release said.

According to RBID, a City of Saskatoon audit of property values in 2019 services as the "the backbone of the current assessed values."

Some property owners are "incensed" by the increase and believe the assessments are "substantially above market value by hundreds of thousands of dollars," the RBID statement said.

CTV News has contacted the City of Saskatoon and asked for a response to RBIDs claims.

The advocacy group pointed to hardships it says businesses experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of Sid Buckwold Bridge for repairs.

"Riversdale has faced multiple obstacles for years, with Sid Buckwold Bridge closures limiting access for March-October of both 2019 and 2020, causing many businesses to see revenue drops upwards of 40 per cent," RBID said.

"The City of Saskatoon has 'phased in' the increases over 2021 and 2022, meaning the astounding increases for this year represent only half of what can be expected going forward."

RBID said members of the neighbourhood's business community will meet with the City of Saskatoon Tuesday morning at the Roxy Theatre to push for a tax freeze "and open the avenues for reassessment for 2022 before any further increases are put into effect."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.