SASKATOON -- The demand for Mother’s Day flowers means hundreds of deliveries over the weekend for a local florist Twig and Bloom.

“This is the busiest day of the year and it’s so much fun and so exciting,” said florist Joanne Morris. “We’ve been sold out of flowers since Tuesday and this is our last day for deliveries.”

This Mother’s Day Morris said 300 hundred orders were placed, and deliveries needed to be spread over Friday to Sunday to accommodate the demand.

Morris said because of a global flower shortage, Twig and Bloom began accepting orders just after Easter weekend.

“We’ve heard from our buyers and wholesalers that a lot of the growers from last season, because of 2019 and COVID-19, there were less people harvesting flowers and so they didn’t plant as much,” she said. “There’s also less flights coming into Saskatoon.”

But the 300 orders were filled and mothers woke up to floral surprises on Sunday.

“Every mother loves flowers and every child loves spoiling their mother on Mother’s Day and we’re happy to be a part of those special moments,” Morris said.