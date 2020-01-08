SASKATOON -- Grab the shovel and your mitts and toque, because a Snowfall Warning is in effect in Saskatoon, with 10-15 cm expected in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

On top of that, we’ve got frigid temperatures to deal with. Wednesday’s daytime high is -11, and it doesn’t get any better than that, with overnight lows dipping into the -30 range throughout the next week.

As always, when temperatures get this low, frostbite is a very real risk, so bundle up if you’re heading out, and stay indoors if possible.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Snow and wind

High: -11 C

Evening: -23 C

Thursday – Mostly cloudy

Morning Low: -22 C

Afternoon High: -21 C

Friday – Mostly sunny

Morning Low: -29 C

Afternoon High: -12 C