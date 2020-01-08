Snowfall Warning in effect: This is your Saskatoon forecast
SASKATOON -- Grab the shovel and your mitts and toque, because a Snowfall Warning is in effect in Saskatoon, with 10-15 cm expected in Saskatoon on Wednesday.
On top of that, we’ve got frigid temperatures to deal with. Wednesday’s daytime high is -11, and it doesn’t get any better than that, with overnight lows dipping into the -30 range throughout the next week.
As always, when temperatures get this low, frostbite is a very real risk, so bundle up if you’re heading out, and stay indoors if possible.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Snow and wind
High: -11 C
Evening: -23 C
Thursday – Mostly cloudy
Morning Low: -22 C
Afternoon High: -21 C
Friday – Mostly sunny
Morning Low: -29 C
Afternoon High: -12 C