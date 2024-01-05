Snowfall leads to at least 19 collisions, 2 injuries on Saskatoon roadways

The Saskatoon Police Service responded to 19 collisions throughout the city since 8 a.m. following Friday's snowfall.

According to a traffic advisory issued by the police Friday afternoon, none resulted in serious injuries.

However, Troy Davies, spokesperson for Medavie Health Service West said that one of the car crashes, which occurred after the police advisory was issued, left two people with minor injuries.

There were no details immediately available about how the crash happened, Davies said.

(Courtesy: Jamie Brown)

A photo shared with CTV News showed a van engulfed in flames following the crash.

Police are asking drivers to slow down and increase their following distance.