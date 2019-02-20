

CTV Saskatoon





Snoop Dogg's videographer went skating at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink on Tuesday in advance of the rapper's performance at SaskTel Center.

After an early tumble, he proclaims himself a “world class” athlete ready to hit the “hockey field.”

The video was posted to the Instagram pages of the videographer and Snoop Dogg.

The videographer goes by the Instagram user name therealdahdah.

Warning: The video contains strong language.

Correction: This story previously misidentified the skater as Snoop Dogg. CTV News regrets the error.