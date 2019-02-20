Snoop Dogg's videographer goes for a skate at Meewasin
The videographer for Snoop Dogg, known as Dah Dah, goes skating in Saskatoon. (Instagram)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:37AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, February 21, 2019 10:25AM CST
Snoop Dogg's videographer went skating at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink on Tuesday in advance of the rapper's performance at SaskTel Center.
After an early tumble, he proclaims himself a “world class” athlete ready to hit the “hockey field.”
The video was posted to the Instagram pages of the videographer and Snoop Dogg.
The videographer goes by the Instagram user name therealdahdah.
Warning: The video contains strong language.
Correction: This story previously misidentified the skater as Snoop Dogg. CTV News regrets the error.