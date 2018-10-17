Canada’s legalization day is generating reaction from people around the world.

Some are poking fun, with others wishing their country would follow suit.

Politicians, celebrities, and everyday people are chiming in on the conversation.

In California, the CEO of Terra Tech Corp. took out a full ad in the Wall Street journal urging U-S President Donald Trump for help, claiming the U-S is losing its competitive advantage over Canada.

Elsewhere in America:

Americans now have two reasons to be jealous of Canada: single-payer healthcare AND legalized marijuana. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) October 17, 2018

Enjoy the weed, Canada! Just don’t look south. It’ll harsh your mellow. #legalizationday — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 17, 2018

Right now, marijuana is 100% legal in Toronto! In 3 hours, it’ll be 100% legal here in Vancouver as well! Congratulations on this historical day, Canada! You’re now America’s cool older cousin who can get us weed! — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 17, 2018

The man who holds the longest winning streak on Jeopardy even shared in the excitement.

Very exciting that Canadians will finally be able to try marijuana at 12:01am tonight. I wonder what they will think! — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) October 17, 2018

The leader of Australia’s Green Party tweeted Canada congratulations.

Congratulations to Canada for taking the common sense step to legalise cannabis for personal use. It is high time �� that Australia follows suit. �� — Richard Di Natale (@RichardDiNatale) October 16, 2018

Snoop Dogg, who openly shares in his love of marijuana, posted to Instagram reminiscing of his time in Toronto.

Closer to home, Toronto Police is taking a different approach. Instead of using it’s twitter for a Q and A like the Saskatoon Police Service, it’s using a series of Tweets to illustrate when it’s appropriate to call 911.

Asking what to do with your frozen meat during a power outage is not a 911 call. Smelling weed coming from your neighbour's home isn't either. Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Consumption is allowed for anyone 19yrs or older. Do not call police for this ^sm pic.twitter.com/6aYhbStarS — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018

Asking police to call your friend because you are out of minutes is not a 911 call. Calling about your neighbour's pot plants isn't either. Cannabis is no longer illegal on October 17, 2018. Up to four cannabis plants will be allowed per household. Do not call police for this ^sm pic.twitter.com/1rUvR9yvcT — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 16, 2018