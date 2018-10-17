Canada’s legalization day is generating reaction from people around the world.

Some are poking fun, with others wishing their country would follow suit.

Politicians, celebrities, and everyday people are chiming in on the conversation.

In California, the CEO of Terra Tech Corp. took out a full ad in the Wall Street journal urging U-S President Donald Trump for help, claiming the U-S is losing its competitive advantage over Canada.

Elsewhere in America:

The man who holds the longest winning streak on Jeopardy even shared in the excitement.

The leader of Australia’s Green Party tweeted Canada congratulations.

Snoop Dogg, who openly shares in his love of marijuana, posted to Instagram reminiscing of his time in Toronto.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2015. @champagnepapi

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Closer to home, Toronto Police is taking a different approach. Instead of using it’s twitter for a Q and A like the Saskatoon Police Service, it’s using a series of Tweets to illustrate when it’s appropriate to call 911.