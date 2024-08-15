Smoke blankets Saskatoon as wildfires rage across province

Saskatoon residents woke up Thursday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility, with wildfires raging in the northern part of the province.

Environment Canada warned people to limit their activity outdoors in an air quality advisory issued by 10:30 a.m., cautioning that everyone was at risk regardless of age or health.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” Environment Canada said.

The federal weather service asks people to reduce or stop outdoor activities if they experience symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as chest pain or severe cough.

Conditions are expected to remain smoky through the weekend.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), 79 active wildfires are currently burning in the province. This year has seen a significant increase in wildfires, with 479 recorded so far – 329 more than the five-year average.

While the total number of active fires has decreased from July's peak of 105, some remain a threat to communities.

On Tuesday, residents of the northern community Sandy Bay, home to one of several reserves that form Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Sandy Bay First Nation, were forced to evacuate due to an uncontained wildfire near Flanagan Lake.

The blaze, estimated to be 130 square kilometres in size, is worryingly close, sitting just 20 kilometres from the community, according to SPSA.