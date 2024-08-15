Smoke blankets Saskatoon as wildfires rage across province
Saskatoon residents woke up Thursday morning to thick smoke and limited visibility, with wildfires raging in the northern part of the province.
Environment Canada warned people to limit their activity outdoors in an air quality advisory issued by 10:30 a.m., cautioning that everyone was at risk regardless of age or health.
“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” Environment Canada said.
The federal weather service asks people to reduce or stop outdoor activities if they experience symptoms such as eye, nose, and throat irritation, as well as serious but less common symptoms such as chest pain or severe cough.
Conditions are expected to remain smoky through the weekend.
According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), 79 active wildfires are currently burning in the province. This year has seen a significant increase in wildfires, with 479 recorded so far – 329 more than the five-year average.
While the total number of active fires has decreased from July's peak of 105, some remain a threat to communities.
On Tuesday, residents of the northern community Sandy Bay, home to one of several reserves that form Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Sandy Bay First Nation, were forced to evacuate due to an uncontained wildfire near Flanagan Lake.
The blaze, estimated to be 130 square kilometres in size, is worryingly close, sitting just 20 kilometres from the community, according to SPSA.
Forecast for Ernesto puts hurricane in Canadian waters by Monday, with track unclear
The long-term forecast for Hurricane Ernesto has it moving southeast of Nova Scotia by Monday, but the Canadian Hurricane Centre says it's still unclear how the storm will impact the Atlantic region.
Multiple arrests made in connection to Matthew Perry's death
Five individuals, including two doctors, have been charged in connection with the 2023 death of actor Matthew Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Sweden confirms first case of mpox, also first outside Africa
Sweden confirmed its first case of the viral infection mpox on Thursday, which was also the first case outside Africa, a day after the WHO declared the disease a global public health emergency for the second time in two years.
CREA says July home sales up from year ago, but down month-over-month
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in July were up from a year ago, but edged back from where they were in June this year.
BREAKING 'Violence, drugs and fear:' More than 150 charges laid after investigation into Toronto street gang
Toronto police say they have made 32 arrests and laid 158 criminal charges following a nearly year-long investigation into a Toronto street gang that was allegedly using Canada Post to distribute drugs to other provinces.
15-year-old boy becomes first to be charged with rioting following recent U.K. unrest
A 15-year-old boy on Thursday became the first person to be charged with rioting following a wave of violent unrest that swept across the U.K.
Protests sweep India over rape and murder of doctor
Holding candles, hundreds of thousands of women marched through the night in cities across India, to protest the brutal rape and murder of a young female doctor in a hospital.
Nearly half of Canadians say rising prices make it harder to cover daily expenses
Nearly half, or 45 per cent, of Canadians say rising prices are 'greatly impacting' their ability to meet day-to-day expenses, which is 12 percentage points higher than two years ago, according to a Statistics Canada study.
Teacher who taped the word 'poop' onto kindergarten student's arm suspended 2 days
An elementary school teacher from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a two-day suspension for incidents of professional misconduct, which included briefly taping the word 'poop' onto a student's arm.
Regina man faces attempted murder charge in connection to June assault
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection to a bladed weapon assault in late June, according to Regina police.
Trevor Harris listed as Riders' starting quarterback for matchup with Alouettes
Trevor Harris will return as the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback for Friday’s game against the Montreal Alouettes, according to a depth chart released by the team on Thursday.
Regina man sics dog on police during traffic stop causing multiple injures
A 29-year-old man who commanded his dog to attack Regina police causing multiple injuries during a traffic stop, is facing a handful of charges including assault of a police officer with a weapon.
Cellphone ban coming to Manitoba schools this fall
Manitoba is officially banning the use of cellphones in classrooms starting this school year.
Winnipeg's rent sees fastest growth year-over-year in Canada: report
Winnipeg renters have seen the fastest growing rent for one-bedroom apartments across Canada in the past year, according to a new report.
Winnipeg teen attacked with machete recovering after surgery: sister
A 15-year-old Winnipeg boy is doing well after undergoing surgery to repair injuries he sustained in an alleged beating and machete attack.
LIVE
LIVE Construction businessman Larry Thompson introduced as Edmonton Elks owner
Larry Thompson was introduced as the new owner of the Edmonton Elks on Thursday.
UFC Fight Night returns to Edmonton for the first time in 5 years
The top promotion in mixed martial arts will return to Edmonton for the first time since 2019.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke lingers for a few more days
Wildfire smoke that blew into the Edmonton area from the northwest on Thursday looks like it could be stuck in the Edmonton area through the weekend.
Calgary Transit peace officer charged with assault in relation to CTrain incident
A Calgary Transit peace officer has been charged in relation to an assault that took place following an on-duty incident earlier this year.
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid wildfire smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend (Aug 16-18)
Ten things to do with your family this weekend.
Grandparent scam returns to southern Alberta communities
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
Retired Lethbridge professor Joe Rasmussen has new species of aquatic parasite named after him
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Drumheller couple plans to golf, camp after winning $100K on lottery
A couple from Drumheller says they discovered they won the lottery while preparing to go golfing.
Man, woman charged in $100K Home Depot fraud in the GTA, Southern Ontario
Two Etobicoke residents have been charged after several Home Depot stores in the GTA and southern Ontario were defrauded of $100,000 in merchandise over a three-month period.
Ontario will cap child-care fees at $22 a day in January
Ontario child-care operators in the national $10-a-day program will soon be compensated in a way the province says will cover the true cost of providing care, after many said they were struggling to keep their doors open under the current structure.
Here's how long patients wait to see a doctor in Ottawa hospital ERs
Three Ottawa hospitals had some of the longest wait times for a first assessment in an emergency room in June.
Ottawa police looking for missing man at Brittania Beach
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a 32-year-old man who went missing in the area of Brittania Beach in Ottawa's west end.
Van with back end 'almost touching the road' stopped on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa
A van stopped on Highway 416 south of Ottawa because the back end was "almost touching the road" was 1,000 kilograms overweight, according to police.
Montreal flooding: Why one builder thinks we shouldn't have basements
Numerous homes across the Greater Montreal Area experienced some level of flooding after the heavy rain last week, and one builder is saying people shouldn't use their basements as live-in spaces.
Dramatic rescue in Harrington, Que. as couple becomes trapped in flooded roadway
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
Legault visits flood victims in Louiseville, Que.
Premier François Legault was in Louiseville, Mauricie, Thursday morning to view the damage left by Storm Debby.
Jeff Goldblum ribs CTV Morning Live anchor over 'lacklustre' impression
Weather anchor Marke Driesschen did a brief impression of Jeff Goldblum on CTV Morning Live this week – and the Hollywood star was apparently less than impressed.
Greater Vancouver home prices rise amid increasing demand: report
House prices in British Columbia's Lower Mainland are rising again, with the median value of detached homes in Vancouver and the Fraser Valley seeing the largest increases, according to the latest market report from RE/MAX.
Suspect charged in shooting at Nanaimo, B.C., waste disposal business
A 47-year-old suspect is facing multiple charges after a man was found shot and seriously injured at a waste disposal services business in Nanaimo, B.C., early this year.
Thieves stole a trailer containing a classic muscle car in Kelowna, RCMP say
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
Former B.C. Liberal leadership candidate running with BC Conservatives
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
32 Pomeranian dogs seized from 'irresponsible breeder' in B.C. Interior, SPCA says
Animal protection officers have seized 32 Pomeranian dogs and puppies from an "irresponsible breeder" in Vernon, the BC SPCA announced Tuesday.
Third major fire in Sarnia this week leaves tenants displaced
A fire has displaced residents of a multi-unit century home in Sarnia.
'There was blood everywhere': Neighbours recount events leading to Sarnia Police investigation
Sarnia Police have arrested one person following a reported assault near the intersection of Indian Road North and Exmouth Street. Multiple witnesses told CTV News London they were woken up by screaming and yelling shortly before 7 a.m.
Fatal crash in Arran-Elderslie leaves one person dead
A serous crash in Bruce County has left one person dead. Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, South Bruce OPP and Arran-Elderslie fire and EMS were called to the scene of a serious crash on B Line.
Arrest of man wanted for attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman
An arrest has been made in the random attack and attempted abduction of Wellesley, Ont. woman.
Water pipe supplying 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to be shut off for repairs
People living in Waterloo Region are being asked to conserve water for approximately one week while an important water pipe is repaired.
Teen charged after firework assault in Guelph
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after his father brought him to the Guelph Police station following a fight involving fireworks.
opinion Are RRSPs worth it? The benefits and pitfalls of the popular retirement savings plan
While the RRSP as a retirement vehicle has obvious benefits, they also come with pitfalls that can affect your long-term financial health. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how RRSPs work and outlines some of their drawbacks.
Fatal crash on Highway 400 in Parry Sound, detour available
One person is dead and another has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 400 south in Parry Sound, police say.
Lawsuit against Nova Scotia for flood response says boy's death 'preventable'
The mother of a boy who died during flash flooding in Nova Scotia is suing the province for negligence, in the latest instance of a citizen trying to hold government accountable for alleged failures during a climate disaster.
New Brunswick receives first payment under Canada Community-Building Fund
The Government of Canada transferred $24 million to New Brunswick under the Canada Community-Building Fund.
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.