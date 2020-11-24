SASKATOON -- Our week long road to potential plus temperatures continues in similar fashion to what we saw Monday.

Plenty of cloud coverage will keep things relatively consistent when it comes to the mercury. Longer range models continue to call for a warm Friday and Saturday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: -7

Evening: -8

Wednesday – PM Snow Showers.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: -3

Thursday – AM Clouds / PM Sun

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -6