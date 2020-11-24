Advertisement
Slowly warming as another low pressure system tracks across northern SK: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, November 24, 2020 5:52AM CST
SASKATOON -- Our week long road to potential plus temperatures continues in similar fashion to what we saw Monday.
Plenty of cloud coverage will keep things relatively consistent when it comes to the mercury. Longer range models continue to call for a warm Friday and Saturday.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: -7
Evening: -8
Wednesday – PM Snow Showers.
Morning Low: -9
Afternoon High: -3
Thursday – AM Clouds / PM Sun
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -6