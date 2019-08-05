

Chad Leroux , CTV Saskatoon





The 2019 Slo-Pitch National Championship had the weather on its side this long weekend as the event wrapped up on Monday, crowning champions in each of the divisions.

”Mother Nature’s been fantastic. The ball’s been great, and the umpires have been awesome, it’s been fantastic. Mother Nature’s really treated us well this weekend,” said Regional Director George Dmyterko.

One of the Champion teams was named “The Dream Team” from Saskatoon. That team won the COED C SS Division. The teams that came out to compete were from all over western Canada.

“We have had 40 some teams out here. Anywhere from Norway House Manitoba to Vancouver BC. It’s been a great attendance, 500 some people. The weathers been great, beers been cold,” Dmyterko said.

Other than a bit of rain on Friday morning, the sun was shining as the teams took to the fields with unique team names such as “Stingers N Dingers” and “KK Rez Sox”.

The event is hosted every two years in Saskatoon, and will return in 2021.