Sinkhole closes Idylwyld exit to Ruth Street
The sinkhole on Idylwyld Drive is about five feet deep and eight feet wide. (Blair Farthing/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 1:08PM CST
The Idylwyld northbound exit ramp to Ruth Street is closed Monday following the opening of a large sinkhole.
The hole is about five feet deep and eight feet wide.
The city is working to repair the roadway which could take a day or so, weather permitting.
Traffic headed to Prarieland Park and area can use the Circle Drive South exit to Lorne Avenue instead,