SASKATOON -- A stretch of road has been shut down after a water main leak caused a sinkhole to form.

Cumberland Avenue is closed from Colony Street to Temperance Street.

Repairs are expected to start Tuesday and will take two days to complete, the city said in a news release.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use Clarence or Preston avenues to access College Drive and 8th Street.

Saskatoon Transit may also be affected by the detour, the city said.