SASKATOON -- Cameco says production at its Cigar Lake uranium mine will be temporarily suspended due to the "broader risks" posed by the province's current surge in COVID-19 numbers.

"Saskatchewan is experiencing a significant negative trend in the pandemic, which is leading to increased uncertainty for the continuous operation of Cigar Lake, due in part to access to qualified operational personnel," the firm said in a news release announcing the move on Monday.

In recent weeks, there have been six positive coronavirus tests throughout the firm's northern Saskatchewan operations, including three at the Cigar Lake mine, according to Cameco.

"While the protocols we have put in place have to date allowed us to effectively manage these cases, there are broader risks we don’t control," Cameco CEO Tim Gtizel said in the release.

"One of the most challenging trends we’ve had to navigate is the shrinking availability of workers in critical roles at Cigar Lake due to self-isolations, absenteeism and communities being on temporary pause for transporting workers due to the pandemic," Gitzel said.

As a result of the mine's suspension, Cameco will turn to the market to secure enough uranium to meet its sales commitments, Gitzel said.

“COVID-19 has taught us many lessons, including that the pandemic is a greater risk to uranium supply than to uranium demand.”

The timing of the mine's restart will depend on how COVID-19 cases trend in the province, especially in northern communities, and the views of public health authorities, Gitzel said.