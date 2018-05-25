

CTV Saskatoon





Gunshots were reportedly fired at a rural property owner in Saskatchewan overnight after RCMP say he attempted to chase a vehicle suspected in a break and enter on his property.

Mounties say that at about midnight the owner encountered at least two suspects stealing from his property, about three kilometres south of Debden, Sask., before the chase ensued.

Two long-barelled guns were reported stolen from the property, according to police.

The owner stopped his pursuit after the reported shots, which came from the suspect vehicle, a black four-door Dodge pickup truck with a damaged rear tailgate, damaged driver’s side taillight and smashed rear window.

RCMP managed to locate the truck, but were unable to safely stop the vehicle, police said in a news release. Several RCMP units responded.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911 immediately or contact police or Crime Stoppers. The vehicle should not be approached.