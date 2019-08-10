

Chad Leroux, CTV Saskatoon





Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan had a special homecoming weekend, where they were able to bring alumni from their 35 years of theatre to hear about a big development in their tenure by the river.

“We’re really pleased to announce a new private donation total today of 3.2 million dollars” said Director of Marketing and Development Alan Long.

The money will go towards not only an amphitheatre, but also three buildings to accompany it. A box office, a bar, and a building for the actors.

While all the exciting announcements were taking place today after a showing of one of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan’s newest comedies The Comedy of Errors, alumni from past years, dating all the way back to the beginning of the plays were invited.

“I’m a living fossil” said Henry Woolf, former Artistic Director “I’m a surviving member of the Shakespeare, which has been going on for 35 years.”

Plenty of guests were in attendance to take in some of the comedy as well as the big announcement about the theatres future by the river. One of these guests was Mayor Charlie Clark, who gave a short speech about the impact that the Shakespeare plays have left on the city.

Long said this year has been a great success and the plays have been getting good reviews, setting up a successful foundation for the future where they will get more time performing, and less time setting up their venue.