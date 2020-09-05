SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure at Co-op Gas Bar on Molland Lane in Saskatoon.

In a release, the SHA said an individual who tested positive for the virus visited the gas bar on Aug. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. when likely infectious.

The SHA is advising anyone who was at the Molland Lane location on that date during that time to immediately self-isolate if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19.

The health authority added that all other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days and contact HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.