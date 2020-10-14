SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority says a person or persons attended several businesses recently while likely infectious:

Prince Albert

October 2 - Western Financial, at South Hill Mall, from 11:30am to noon

October 4 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Winners, South Hill Mall, from 2:30pm to 3:00pm

October 5 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Safeway, South Hill Mall, from 4:00pm to 4:30pm

October 6 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East, from 4:30pm to 4:45pm

October 7 - Co-op food store, 777 15th Street East from 4:30pm to 4:45pm

October 8 - Canadian Tire, 3725 Second Ave W, from 11:30am to noon

Regina

October 6 - Regina International Airport, flight from Toronto to Regina – Air Canada Flight 7947, and baggage claim area from 10:30pm to 11:00pm

October 8 – Mr. Mike’s Steakhouse, 4651 Gordon Road from 4:30pm to 5:30pm

Saskatoon

October 9

Family Focus Eye Care, #1-419 Ludlow Street, from 10:30am to 11:00am

Luther Care Village Bistro, #110-250 Hunter Road, from noon to 1:30pm

Home Sense, 3047 Clarence Ave., from 2:00pm to 2:30pm

Costco, 115 Marquis Drive, from 2:30pm to 3:30pm

Those who attended those locations at the specified times are advised to self-monitor for 14 days.

If they develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, a physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.