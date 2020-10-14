SASKATOON -- VIDO-InterVac at the University of Saskatchewan has been awarded a grant of $830,000 to help collaborate with global research leaders on the response to fight COVID-19.

“This important project is evidence of the collaborative global response to fight COVID-19,” VIDO-InterVac Director Dr. Volker Gerdts said in a news release.

“The ultimate goal is to develop a safe solution to end this pandemic as quickly as possible.”

The money, from the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, will go towards determining the effectiveness of several antiviral compounds against COVID-19.

VIDO-InterVac is engaged with more than 80 organizations globally to test antivirals, vaccines, and other therapeutics.

The accelerator was launched in March by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Wellcome and Mastercard to help find and produce effective treatments for COVID-19.