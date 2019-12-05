SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan's Auditor General is highlighting ways the Saskatchewan Health Authority can improve how it treats patients at risk of suicide in northwest Saskatchewan.

In her 2019 report, Judy Ferguson said the SHA makes emergency and mental health services available in northwest Saskatchewan to identify and treat patients at risk of suicide, but has failed to rationalize whether the services are accessible "where most patients need them."

In most cases, the SHA follows the correct suicide-related policies in its facilities in northwest Saskatchewan, however "staff are not always following them," according to the report.

"For example, in 23 files tested, the Office found three instances where emergency department staff did not seek psychiatric consultation for patients with a high risk of suicide prior to their discharge."

The report suggests the SHA needs to:

Offer ongoing staff training for assessing and managing suicide risk

Conduct psychiatric evaluations for emergency department patients with high suicide of risk, as required

Consistently follow up with patients at risk of suicide after emergency department discharge

Address barriers to effective use of telehealth for psychiatric consultations

Determine reasons why patients miss scheduled outpatient service appointments

Conduct risk-based file audits of patients at risk of suicide and periodically inspect the safety of facilities

The report comes as Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan call for more long-term solutions to deal with what one chief has said is a suicide crisis.

Ronald Mitsuing of the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation at Loon Lake, about 360 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, met with provincial ministers recently after three people died by suicide, including a 10-year-old girl, and eight people attempted to take their own lives in the span of several weeks.

