Sexual assault suspect wanted after allegedly skipping court appearance
Published Wednesday, February 26, 2020 4:30PM CST
Jason Glen Dreaver is described as five-foot-nine, about 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy RCMP)
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert RCMP are looking for a suspect charged with sexual assault and failing to appear in court.
The charges are in relation to an investigation from 2011, RCMP say.
Jason Glen Dreaver, 39, of Muskoday First Nation, is described as five-foot-nine, about 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
He has also been known to recently have full facial hair.