    • Serious collision closes Highway 12 north of Saskatoon

    (Noah Rishaug/CTV News) (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
    RCMP are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 12, north of Saskatoon.

    The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

    Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as both lanes going northbound are closed to traffic.

    Updates will be provided as more details become available.

