Serial arsonist set 29 separate fires, Saskatoon police say

A man is accused of targeting garbage and recycling bins in 29 separate acts of arson in Saskatoon.

Police say the 29-year-old man facing arson charges mainly targeted bins in the city's north end.

The alleged incidents occurred between Feb. 20 and March 1, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

"Fortunately, community members reported the fires in a timely manner, which prevented anyone from being injured and property from being damaged further," SPS said.

Saskatoon city workers remove one of several dumpsters destroyed by fire at the Lawson Heights Recycling Depot on March 1, 2023. (Josh Lynn/CTV News)

On March 1, police and firefighters responded to multiple blazes in the city's north end.

CTV News observed two dumpsters near apartment buildings that had been burned in the 100 and 200 blocks of Pinehouse Drive.

Bins at the Lawson Heights recycling depot were also burned. A bin in the 200 block of Lenore Drive showed signs of fire as well.