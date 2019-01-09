

CTV Saskatoon





A decision on sentencing for a North Battleford man who stole a vehicle with a child in it has been delayed until next month.

Arguments were heard Wednesday in North Battleford Provincial Court over a possible sentence for 19-year-old Johnathan Ryan Gunville.

He admitted to stealing an SUV from a North Battleford parking lot in September. In the back seat was a six-year-old girl with autism. The vehicle was found 14 hours later with the girl inside.

Court has heard Gunville has cognitive issues.

The Crown is asking for a three-year sentence in a federal prison.

The defence suggests 18 months to two years in a provincial institution, noting the tip call Gunville made to police. While he didn't say where the SUV and child were, he made an attempt given his cognitive issues.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 20