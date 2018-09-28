Frances Jordan is 101-years-old. She lives with her daughter who often drives her around, but once a week they both get a day off.

“We call it her free day and my independence day,” Jordan said. “Because I do my own thing that day without her having to bother to come and get me.”

Jordan gets help from the Senior Transportation Program run by the Prince Albert and District Community Services Centre.

Seniors can get a ride to where they need to go for only $5.

“The drivers are wonderful,” Jordan told CTV News. “They come to the door for us and bring us right back and open door, making sure we’re in securely.”

Rides are offered Monday to Friday, but the organization hopes to expand these hours into the weekend.

Drivers, seniors, and organizers gathered on Friday for the Two Miles For Mary Radiothon, which raised more than $27,000 for the Seniors Transportation Program.

And the honorary “Mary” for this year’s fundraiser was none other than Frances Jordan.