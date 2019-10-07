SASKATOON -- A semi driver's trip through a Saskatchewan rural municipality came complete with a fine worth over $10,000.

Police in Corman Park pulled over a semi-truck travelling in the R.M., located just outside Saskatoon, on Thursday.

The officer on duty directed the semi to a weigh station and found the truck and its load weighed a total of 34 tonnes, according to the Corman Park Police Service.

The semi was travelling on a road weighted for just 10 tonnes.

Overweight vehicles can cause severe damage to the road ways and cost the province thousands of dollars in road repair, Corman Park police chief Warren Gherasim said

The driver of the truck was issued a summons for $10,187.