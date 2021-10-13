Secret audio recording hears Greg Fertuck discuss wife’s disappearance with undercover officer

SASKATOON -

For the first time in Greg Fertuck’s murder trial, court heard him speak candidly about his wife’s disappearance.

An audio recording between Fertuck and an undercover officer played in the courtroom on Wednesday.

“I was supposed to get charged with murder but they couldn’t make nothing stick,” Fertuck told the officer, he believed was his co-worker and friend.

“She disappeared, but they never did find her.”

Sheree Fertuck went missing on Dec. 7, 2015. She was last seen leaving her family farm nearly Kenaston, Sask. Her body has never been found.

The conversation between Fertuck and the undercover officer happened in April 2019 during a “work” trip to Vancouver. Fertuck believed he was working for a criminal organization, transporting contraband, but it was all set up by the RCMP.

In the conversation, Fertuck said he never got divorced with Sheree because she disappeared, and then started laughing.

Fertuck was the target of an undercover police tactic called a “Mr. Big sting” — where officers pose as criminals, befriend a suspect and often get a recorded confession.

The undercover operation involves several officers with different personalities, designed by the RCMP.

One of the characters “cleaned up” crimes, and was inferred to be a hit man.

Fertuck told the undercover officer he wasn’t like that member.

“I’m worse. They don’t find them,” Fertuck said.

Fertuck listened to his own audio in the prisoner’s box, covered in glass, wearing an orange sweater and shackles.

The Crown believes Fertuck shot and killed Sheree, based on a record confession he gave to undercover police in June 2019.

He was charged with first-degree murder and causing indignity to human remains shortly after.

Defence lawyers argue Mr. Big stings coerce suspects into giving false confessions.

Another audio recording played in court featured a staged fight between one of the member’s and his girlfriend.

Fertuck and an undercover officer went to get the member from the side of he road.

In the vehicle, Fertuck speaks vulgarly and makes a comment about the girlfriend waking up in a coma, and not knowing who or where she was.

The trial is currently in a voir dire, a trial within a trial, to determine the admissibility of evidence.

First, the details are laid out. Then, the judge will decide what evidence can be used.