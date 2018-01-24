

CTV Saskatoon





A second Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate has escaped from a work crew in less than a month.

Saskatoon police say 29-year-old Richard Bear, who was working on a crew as part of the jail’s urban camp program, was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. He was working on the 1300 block of Avenue P North.

The five-foot-10, 210-pound man with short, dark hair was wearing a yellow jumpsuit and an orange jacket when he was last seen.

Bear, who is not considered a risk to the public, according to police, is the second inmate to escape this January from a work crew.

Trevor Robert Ballantyne walked away from a work crew — also part of the urban camp program — at some time between 8:20 and 9:20 a.m. Jan. 8 on the same block Bear was last seen.

Ballantyne has not yet been re-arrested, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Anyone with information on the locations of Bear or Ballantyne is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Trevor Robert Ballantyne as Trevor Stanley Ballantyne. We regret the error.