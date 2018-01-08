Saskatoon inmate escapes from work crew
Trevor Robert Ballantyne
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 1:33PM CST
Last Updated Monday, January 8, 2018 4:14PM CST
Police are searching for a Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate who escaped from a work crew Monday morning.
Trevor Stanley Ballantyne walked away from the work crew — which was part of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre Urban Camp Program — at some time between 8:20 and 9:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of Avenue P North.
The 31-year-old is described as six foot one and 190 pounds, with several tattoos, including a skull on his right leg, his first name on his chest, the number 21 on his left wrist, and both a lizard and a scorpion on his left arm.
Police believe he was picked up by a vehicle, but a news release did not provide a description of the vehicle or of the clothing Ballantyne was wearing.
CORRECTION: An initial news release from Saskatoon police described Ballantyne as five feet seven inches tall and 165 pounds.
More Stories
- City of Saskatoon preparing for marijuana legalization
- Marijuana to be sold in private stores in Sask. come July 1 1
- Major crimes police investigating after man dies weeks after suffering stab wound
- Trial for nightclub owner charged with sexual assault begins
- Death of man found in Stonebridge residence suspicious: police
- Saskatoon inmate escapes from work crew
- Pats trade with Blades for Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Libor Hajek
- Sen. Beyak disputes Scheer's version of events, calls him 'inexperienced leader' 2