Police are searching for a Saskatoon Correctional Centre inmate who escaped from a work crew Monday morning.

Trevor Stanley Ballantyne walked away from the work crew — which was part of the Saskatoon Correctional Centre Urban Camp Program — at some time between 8:20 and 9:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of Avenue P North.

The 31-year-old is described as six foot one and 190 pounds, with several tattoos, including a skull on his right leg, his first name on his chest, the number 21 on his left wrist, and both a lizard and a scorpion on his left arm.

Police believe he was picked up by a vehicle, but a news release did not provide a description of the vehicle or of the clothing Ballantyne was wearing.

CORRECTION: An initial news release from Saskatoon police described Ballantyne as five feet seven inches tall and 165 pounds.