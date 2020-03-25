PRINCE ALBERT -- Prince Albert Police Service has upgraded a charge of assault to second degree murder in connection to the death of 61-year-old David Maxemiuk.

Maxemiuk, a bus driver with the city, was assaulted in the 200 Block of 9th Street East on March 15 around 12:30 p.m. and died March 20 in Saskatoon, police say.

Kenny Morin, 20, is charged with second degree murder and robbery.

A statement from the Maxemiuk family said: "Dave was full of life, and always had a kind smile on his face. He always helped others in need and loved his family. He will be greatly missed."