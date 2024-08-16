Search underway in Sask. after inmate escapes federal prison

A search is underway in Saskatchewan after an inmate escaped from a minimum-security federal institution north of Saskatoon.

Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat, 21, was discovered missing during the 10:30 p.m. count at Willow Cree Healing Lodge on Thursday evening.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says they contacted the Rosthern detachment of RCMP and a warrant for Gardipy-Taypotat's arrest has been issued.

“Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat is 21 years old, measures 170 cm (5'7") in height, and weighs 66 kg (146 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, and tattoos on his neck,” CSC said in a statement.

Gardipy-Taypotat was serving a 2-year and 6-month sentence for robbery, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat is asked to contact the police.

CSC says it is investigating the incident and is working with the police to locate Gardipy-Taypotat.

The Willow Cree Healing Lodge is located on the Beardy’s and Okemasis First Nation’s Reserve about six kilometres west of Duck Lake. Duck Lake is located on Highway 11, about 90 kilometres north of Saskatoon.