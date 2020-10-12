SASKATOON -- The leader of the Saskatchewan Party is urging the public to abide by public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the midst of a jump in positive cases.

“We have seen our case numbers rise on a number of occasions over the past few months and every time, Saskatchewan people have been able to bring those numbers back down again through our collective efforts,” said Scott Moe in a news release.

Acknowledging that the majority of residents province-wide have taken steps to protect themselves and others by following safety practices, Moe said it only takes a few individuals stepping outside the public guidelines to result in dozens of new cases.

Moe said there have been several cases linked to a recent Gospel Outreach outbreak in Prince Albert.

“So let’s be especially vigilant in the days ahead,” he said. “Keep physically distancing, wear a mask when distancing may not be possible, wash your hands often, stay home if you are feeling unwell at all, avoid any unnecessary out of province travel and try to limit your number of close contacts as much as possible.”

He noted guidelines limit public gathering to under 30 people.

“Self-isolate when required to do so. If you don’t, the virus can spread quickly,” he said.