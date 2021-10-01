SASKATOON -- SaskEnergy will be conducting a controlled natural gas flare near Kinistino until Oct. 5

SaskEnergy said in a notice to media that the flare will take place each day between 7 a.m. and 3 a.m. until Oct. 5. The flare is part of maintenance work on the natural gas line system in the area.

Residents and drivers in the area may see a nine metre flame being emitted from the flare stack temporarily attached to SaskEnergy’s infrastructure located south of Ag World Equipment near Kinistino and south of Highway 3.

“During this process, natural gas will be released from the gas line in a controlled burn called a flare. While the gas line will be isolated from the remainder of the system, flaring is required to remove the remaining gas from the line before and during the scheduled work,” said the release.

The area around the flare will be supervised to ensure public safety, SaskEnergy said.

Natural gas service to the area will not be affected during this process.