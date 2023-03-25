Saskatoon woman stabbed in alleged robbery, police say

Saskatoon police are investigating after a woman was allegedly stabbed by two strangers Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive, according to a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that the 22-year-old female victim had been walking in the area when she was approached by two males unknown to her; they demanded her property before stabbing her and fleeing the scene,” the release said.

The two men did not take anything from her, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics for what police say was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information or video evidence connected to the incident has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.