Saskatoon woman found dead in vehicle
Published Sunday, July 12, 2020 10:34AM CST Last Updated Sunday, July 12, 2020 10:47AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service are investigating after a woman was found dead in a vehicle.
Police said in a news release that officers attended an apartment complex Saturday afternoon in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive for reports of the deceased woman.
On arrival, officers confirmed that the 19-year-old woman was dead.
Members of the Saskatoon Police Service, Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Section, in co-operation with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are actively investigating the incident.
An autopsy to determine the cause of death has been ordered by the Office of the Chief Coroner.
No additional information is being provided at this time, pending the notification of next of kin.